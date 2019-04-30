1,800 workers trapped in Sibanye South Africa mine

Sibanye Gold (SBGL -2% ) says 1,800 workers are trapped underground at one of its South African platinum mines after an accident halted operation of a shaft used to transport workers.

SBGL says it is exploring options to bring the workers to the surface and could use an adjacent shaft if repairs take too long.

The miners "are in a very big complex, but they are quite safe," a company spokesperson says. "They have access to water and there is sufficient ventilation."

But the incident may revive concerns about safety at SBGL, which last year suffered a spike in fatal accidents at its mines.