Battle lines drawn around PetIQ

Oppenheimer is out with a defense of PetIQ (PETQ -15.2% ) after Spruce Point Capital issued a Strong Sell rating.

"We have examined this latest piece and conclude that the negative thesis put forth in the report is not new and very much at odds with improving, underlying power within the PETQ business model," maintains analyst Brian Nagel.

"Our continued positive call on PETQ is longer-term in nature and hinges to our view that the company remains in the early stages of building out a pet supply distribution and services juggernaut," he adds.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on PetIQ.

PetIQ is till up 10.5% YTD even after today's drubbing.