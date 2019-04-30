WeWork's cash burn problem

WeWork (VWORK) spent more than $2.3B in free cash last year, according to an annual report given to investors via WSJ. The confidential IPO announced yesterday could help.

The company has previously underestimated how much money it would need with a 2014 presentation projecting 2018 operating income of $941M on $2.9B in revenue. The actual figures were a $1.7B operating loss on $1.8B in revenue.

Spending on sales and marketing rose from about 10% of revenue in 2016 to about 20% last year.