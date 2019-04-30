Continental Resources nearly doubles 2019 cash flow outlook

Continental Resources (CLR -3.6% ) says it is tracking to FY 2019 free cash flow of $1B thanks to higher oil prices, nearly doubling its previous outlook, CFO John Hart said at the company's earnings conference call.

CLR said the incremental level of cash flow would help it cut debt faster to $5B or below this year; the company did not specify if it might return capital to shareholders but left the door open on dividend payouts later.

The company had forecast full-year cash flow of $500M-$600M in February if U.S. crude prices averaged $55/bbl; oil prices have since climbed ~15%.