Seabridge Gold +6% as B. Riley FBR awards Buy rating

Seabridge Gold (SA +5.9% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $22 price target at B. Riley FBR, which thinks the miner's flagship KSM project is approaching monetization.

KSM is fully engineered and permitted with attractive economics at current gold and copper prices, Riley analyst Adam Graf says.

While continuing to optimize and augment the value to KSM, management has stated its preference to partner the project with a global producer that has both the technical and financial capabilities to bring the asset to production, Graf says.