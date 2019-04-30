Internet customers again drive Charter gains

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted largely in-line Q1 revenues in yet another quarter where Internet service gains made up for a decline in video subscriptions.

Revenues rose 5.2% and EBITDA increased 4.2%, to $4.1B. Cable EBITDA was up 7%.

Net income, meanwhile, rose to $253M vs. a year-ago $168M

Total customer relationships (residential and SMB) rose 351,000, to reach 28.5M customer relationships and 53.5M PSUs by quarter's end.

Internet net adds came to 428,000, while video subs declined by a net 145,000, and wireline voice dropped by a net 99,000. It added 176,000 mobile lines vs. 113,000 additions in Q4, to bring that total to 310,000.

Free cash flow was $645M, vs. -$49M a year ago. Cable free cash flow was $936M vs. last year's -$24M.

