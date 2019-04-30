Arconic to retain building and construction products unit in separation

Arconic (ARNC +3.3% ) says it plans to appoint two CEOs and business teams later this year and two new boards moving into the new year ahead of its planned breakup into two public companies next year.

ARNC defines the two post-separation companies as Global Rolled Products and Engineered Products and Forgings, and says it will retain its building and construction products business and include it in Global Rolled Products, after considering a sale of the business in a strategic review following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower apartment fire in London.

CEO John Plant said the company is on track to file an initial Form 10 in Q4 and expects to complete the separation by Q2 2020; both new entities will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Shares have maintained strong gains all day after ARNC beat Q1 earnings estimates, raised full-year guidance and increased its cost-reduction target.