Trump pushes for rate hike cuts as FOMC meets

President Donald Trump takes to Twitter once again to bash the Federal Reserve's decisions to boost rates over the past couple of years as the monetary policy-setting arm of the Fed meets.

In the pair of tweets he credits China for adding stimulus to its economy, but says the Fed has "incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low, and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening."

He wrote that the U.S. economy has the "potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates an some quantitative easing."

In addition, it would "make our National Debt start to look small!" he wrote.

The Fed issues its scheduled monetary policy statement Wednesday.

With the effective federal funds rate ticking up -- now at 2.40% -- toward the top of the Fed's 2.25%-2.50% target range, the probability that the Fed will adjust the IOER (interest on excess reserves) "has to meaningfully increase," NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn tells Bloomberg.

Treasuries are up Tuesday, with the 2-year yield falling almost 4 basis points to 2.258% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.505%.

