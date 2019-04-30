AK Steel writedowns, lukewarm guidance drag down shares

AK Steel (AKS -2.4% ) easily beat Q1 earnings estimates yesterday, but KeyBanc warns some extraordinary items and lukewarm guidance may mean the company is not as strong below the surface as the results indicated.

The EPS headlines may have glossed over the exclusion of $0.24 related to non-crash accruals from the wind-down of the company's Ashland Works, Says KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs.

The firm maintains its Sector Weight rating, citing the company's "tepid forward guidance and limited-to-no forward free cash flow to equity."