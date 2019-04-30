Oil rises on Venezuela turmoil, possible Saudi support for extended cuts

Crude oil prices settle higher as Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC's production cuts could last beyond June and as Venezuela's opposition leader calls on the military to help end Nicolas Maduro's rule; WTI +0.7% to $63.91/bbl, Brent +1.1% to $72.80/bbl.

But Maduro says top military leaders remain loyal and that state-run oil company PDVSA's operations have not been disrupted.

"The possibility that Guaido will take control of the situation isn’t as strong as perceived this morning," says Mizuho director of energy futures Bob Yawger. "If Maduro hangs on, you'll see the market stay lower."

Earlier, crude prices found early support when Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih reportedly said a deal between producers to cut production could be extended to the end of 2019.

OPEC and allies including Russia are committed to cut production through June, but some analysts remain wary that they could raise supply to make up for lost Iranian exports following the end of U.S. sanctions waivers; such concerns have sparked price volatility in recent days.

