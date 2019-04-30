Fiserv Q1 operating margin narrows Y/Y

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Q1 adjusted EPS of 84 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and increases from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $1.50B falls short of consensus estimate by $10M, rises from $1.44B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 31.9% narrows from 32.5% in the year-ago period.

Q1 free cash flow fell to $302M from $316M a year ago.

Reaffirms 2019 internal revenue growth of 4.5%-5% and adjusted EPS of $3.39-$3.52; outlook doesn't include any impact related to its proposed merger with First Data.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

