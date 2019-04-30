Amgen earnings off 14% on flat sales, but beats consensus

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 5,557 (flat).

Key product sales: Enbrel: 1,151 (+4.2%); Neulasta: 1,021 (-11.6%); Prolia: 592 (+19.8%); Xgeva: 471 (+5.8%); Aranesp: 414 (-8.8%); Kyprolis: 245 (+10.4%); Repatha: 141 (+14.6%); Blincyto: 69 (+40.8%); Aimovig: 59; Biosimilars: 55.

Net income: 1,992 (-13.8%); non-GAAP net income: 2,230 (-9.6%); EPS: 3.18 (-2.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.56 (+2.6%).

Cash flow ops: 1,845 (-32.3%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $22.0B - 22.9B from $21.8B - 22.9B; EPS: $11.68 - 12.73 from $11.55 - 12.75; non-GAAP EPS: $13.25 - 14.30 from $13.10 - 14.30.

Previously: Amgen beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 30)