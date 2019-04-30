Organic sales impress at Mondelez International

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reports organic sales rose 3.7% in Q1 to top the consensus estimate of +2.3%. The gain was split evenly between pricing and volume/mix.

Gross profit was up 30 bps Y/Y to 39.7% of sales, driven by operating leverage from volume growth, higher pricing and productivity partially offset by input cost increases.

Operating margin was 16.7% of sales on an adjusted basis.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic sales growth of 2% to 3% and EPS growth of 3% to 5%.