FireEye +1.2% on in-line FY outlook

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) gains 1.2% on Q1 results that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue. The Q2 outlook has in-line revenue from $212M to $216M (consensus: $216.1M) and downside EPS from $0.01 to $0.03 (consensus: $0.04).

The in-line FY outlook has revenue of $880M to $890M (consensus: $886.4M) and EPS from $0.17 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.19).

Non-GAAP gross margin was flat on the year at 74%. Operating margin was flat at -3%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

