Stag Industrial Q1 cash NOI rises 17% Y/Y

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q1 core FFO per share of 45 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 44 cents, increases from 43 cents in the year-earlier period.

Q1 revenue of $95.7M, beating consensus by $0.5M, increased from $83.3M a year ago.

Generated cash NOI of $74.9M, up 17% Y/Y; same-store cash NOI growth of 3.5%.

Occupancy rate of 95.2% on the total portfolio and 95.7% on the operating portfolio as of March 31, 2019.

During Q1, STAG acquired 10 buildings for $185.4M with an occupancy rate of 85.2% upon acquisition and sold five buildings for $17.9M.

After Q1-end, the company purchased seven buildings for $102.6M.

Conference call on May 1 at 10:00 AM ET.