Stocks finish strong April, but Alphabet dampens today's action

The S&P 500 ekes out another new record high but the Nasdaq Composite pulls back from its own record after Alphabet fell nearly 8% on a Q1 revenue miss.

The results closed out a strong April, with the S&P finishing the month up more than 17% so far this year and the Dow rising 14% YTD for its best start of any year since 1999.

Alphabet's disappointing results weighed heavily on the S&P 500 communication services sector (-2.6%) today and contributed to some profit taking in Apple in front of its earnings report.

But at the same time, positive reactions to earnings reports from Merck, Pfizer, McDonald's, MasterCard and GE provided a measure of support for the market.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors ended with gains, led by the defensive-oriented utilities (+1.7%), consumer staples (+1.2%) and real estate (+1.2%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields lower by 3 bps to a respective 2.27% and 2.51%.

U.S. WTI June crude oil settled +0.7% to $63.91/bbl.