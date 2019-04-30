AMD +5% on revenue beat

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) +5.1% on Q1 results that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue. Peer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gains nearly 1% .

In-line Q2 outlook has revenue of $1.47B to $1.57B (consensus: $1.52B) with gross margin around 41%.

Revenue breakdown: Computing and Graphics, $831M (consensus: $855.7M, -26% Y/Y on lower graphics channel sales); Enterprise Embedded, $441M (consensus: $410.2M, -17% primarily on lower semi-custom).

Gross margin was up 5 percentage points Y/Y to 41% on the Ryzen ramp and EPYC sales.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

