Apple +5% on strong Services, upside outlook

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +5% on Q2 beats with Services strength and an upside Q3 outlook.

Revenue breakdown: iPhone, $31.05B (consensus: $30.93B); iPad, $4.87B ($4.23B); Mac, $5.5B ($5.90B); Services, $11.5B ($11.37B); Wearables and home, $5.13B ($5.03B).

Greater China revenue dropped from $13B in last year's quarter to $10.2B.Operating expenses were $8.41B (consensus: $8.55B, guidance $8.5-8.6B).

Q3 guidance has upside revenue from $52.5B and $54.5B (consensus: $52.10B), 37% to 38% gross margin (37.9%), and operating expenses from $8.7B to $8.8B (consensus: $8.54B).

