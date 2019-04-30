Arlo +12.6% on Q1 beat, upbeat revenue guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) has jumped 12.6% in heavy aftermarket volume after beating expectations on top and bottom lines with a better loss than expected, and strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Paid subscribers grew 89.1% Y/Y; registered users were up 62.1% Y/Y.

Revenue was $57.88M (down 42.5% based on carve-out financials), beating consensus, and operating loss grew to $41.9M from a year-ago loss of $5.6M.

"Importantly, we have made strong progress with our channel and continue to expect an upward trajectory in our revenue through the rest of the year,” says CEO Matthew McRae.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $75M-$80M (above consensus for $71.4M), non-GAAP gross margin of 10-13%, and EPS of -$0.40 to -$0.44 (vs. consensus for -$0.43).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Arlo Technologies beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Apr. 30 2019)

Press release