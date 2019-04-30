U.S. crude supply rose 6.8M barrels for second straight week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 6.8M barrels of oil for the week ending April 26, vs. a nearly identical build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.05M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.06M barrels, while Cushing inventories had a build of 1.35M barrels.

June WTI crude recently was at $63.57/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $63.91 settlement price.

