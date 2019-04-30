Chubb Q1 core EPS improves, still misses estimate

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q1 core operating income of $1.17B, or $2.54 per share, increased from $1.10B, or $2.34 per share a year earlier; per-share figure misses consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Q1 consolidated net premiums written of $7.31B rose from $7.03B a year ago.

P&C combined ratio of 89.2% improves from 90.1% a year ago.

Q1 after-tax catastrophe losses of $201M compares with $303M a year ago.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $882M, pretax, in-line with previous guidance.

Q1 core operating ROE was 9.2%.

Tangible book value per share of $70.46, rose 6.9% from Dec. 31, 2018.

