Frontier Communications -17.4% after Q1 profits miss

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has tumbled 17.4 after hours during the conference call following its Q1 report, where profits fell short of expectations despite revenue that trickled down in line with consensus.

Revenue of $2.12 was consistent with Q4's $2.10B, but dipped 4.5% vs. last year.

A net loss of $87M included $15M in severance expenses, $20M on loss for early extinguishment of debt, and $18M in income tax expense.

EBITDA was $873M, down from Q4's $895M.

Net cash from operations was $282M, while operating free cash flow was -$23M due to higher interest payments.

In the consumer business, churn was 1.99% (up slightly from Q4) and average revenue per customer was up sequentially to $89.14. Meanwhile, total commercial customers were 400,000 (down from 411,000 in Q4); commercial wholesale revenue was stable sequentially, and commercial SME revenue declined sequentially.

Revenue by segment: Consumer, $1.08B; Commercial, $932M; Subsidy, $92M.

Leverage ratio as of March 31 was 4.76:1; the company says it's committed to improving that figure and reducing debt.

It's reiterating full-year guidance for EBITDA of $3.45B-$3.55B and operating free cash flow of $575M-$675M.

