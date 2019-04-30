Occidental Petro shareholder T. Rowe Price opposes Anadarko bid

T. Rowe Price, which owns 2.8% of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares, says it opposes the proposed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

"We’re struggling to understand the deal rationale," John Linehan, manager of the T. Rowe Price Equity Income fund, tells Barron's. "We think there is significant execution risk with the Anadarko deal and it would increase Occidental’s financial leverage significantly."

Berkshire Hathaway's pledged $10B investment, which is contingent on the successful completion of the acquisition, has led many analysts to conclude that OXY has positioned itself ahead of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in pursuit of APC.

Approval of the current OXY offer would require shareholder votes from both OXY and APC holders, while the CVX offer would require support from APc holders only, because OXY would issue more than 20% of its existing number of shares in the deal, and major stock exchanges require shareholder votes on such transactions.

It is not clear if the T. Rowe position could signal wider discontent among OXY shareholders with the deal.