Groupon +4.1% as quarter easily tops expectations

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has risen 4.1% after hours following a Q1 earnings report where it topped highest expectations for profitability amid revenue that didn't decline as much as expected.

Lower customer traffic led revenues to drop 7.7% (but down just 5% in constant currency), and gross profit fell 6% to $306M.

And attributable net loss was $42.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $6.9M.

Non-GAAP EPS hit $0.03, though, vs. break-even expectations. EBITDA was $47M vs. a year-ago $52.6M.

"The year is off to a stronger than expected financial start, which should allow us to accelerate our investments in a number of our initiatives as we move through the first half," says CEO Rich Williams.

With lower traffic and fewer customers, global units sold dropped 12% to 37.2M (down 18% in North America, down 2% internationally).

Operating cash flow was $163.1M for the trailing 12 months; free cash flow was $96.1M over that period. Cash and equivalents came to $645.6M, and no outstanding borrowings under a $250M revolver.

It's reiterating full-year guidance for EBITDA of $270M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

