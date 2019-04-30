Akamai +4.9% after beats with in-line outlook

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) +4.9% beats Q1 revenue and EPS estimates. On the call, AKAM guides in-line Q2 revenue from $688M to $702M (consensus: $693.4M) and EPS of $0.97 to $1.02 (consensus: $0.98).

FY19 guidance has revenue of $2.82-$2.86B (consensus: $2.84B) and EPS of $4.05 to $4.20 (consensus: $4.08).

Revenue breakdown: Web Division $376.3M (consensus: $377.4M); Media and Carrier Division, $330.2M (consensus: $321.9M).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.7% versus the 28.4% consensus.

Cash from operations totaled $160.9M and capex came in at $129.8M ex-stock compensation.

