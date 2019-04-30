Enphase Energy surges 17% as Q1 beats; issues upside Q2 guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +17% after-hours as Q1 earnings beat expectations and revenues rise 43% Y/Y, and it guides Q2 revenues above analyst consensus.

ENPH forecasts Q2 revenues of $115M-$125M vs. $96M analyst consensus estimate, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 32%-35%, and non-GAAP operating expenses of $21M-$23M.

ENPH says it shipped ~306 MW DC, or 976,410 microinverters, and says it enjoyed strong demand across the board, overcoming typical Q1 seasonality in the solar industry.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin was 33.5%, an increase of 280 bps from 30.7% in Q4 2018.

ENPH says Q1 revenues rose even as results were constrained by component shortages, as capacity paid for last May 2018 came online in the quarter; ENPH expects to obtain additional supply from its multi-year agreements for high-voltage power transistors, mostly in H2 2019.