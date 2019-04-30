Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) Q1 adjusted operating income per share of 24 cents trails the consensus estimate of 30 cents and slipped from 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net investment income of $829M increased from $815M in Q4 2018 and $804M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $2.20B increased from $2.01B in Q4 and $2.12B in Q1 2018.

U.S. Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $124M in unchanged from Q4 and up from $111M in the year-ago quarter.

Canada Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $41M falls from $48M in Q4 and $49M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share ex-AOCI $21.03 at Q1-end vs. $20.76 at March 31, 2018.

Conference call on May 1 at 8:00 AM ET.

