CalAmp -8.1% as telematics sales slide

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has slipped 8.1% postmarket after its fiscal Q4 report disappointed on profits and revenues.

Sales dropped 11% to $84.4M amid lingering supply chain challenges, coupled with a decline in Telematics Systems products, the company says.

Software and Subscriptions Services grew thanks to fleet management and LoJack, but telematics dropped by double digits amid a decline in MRM Telematics and legacy LoJack SVR product sales.

Adjusted net income was $9.4M, down from a year-ago $10.95M.

Operating cash flow was $47.7M; EBITDA was $48.2M.

Revenue breakout: Software and Subscriptions Services, $19M (up 18%); Telematics Systems, $65.4M (down 17%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $84.5M-$89.5M (short of consensus for $90.9M), and EPS of -$0.37 to -$0.31.

For fiscal 2020, it expects Software and Subscription Services revenue to grow to $120M, making up more than 30% of the total, and Telematics Systems revenue to drop $25M-$30M. It also expects full-year EBITDA to rise year-over-year.

