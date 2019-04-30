Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement

Markel (NYSE:MKL) Q1 EPS of $42.76 compared with a loss per share of $4.25 a year ago.

"Our results for the quarter reflect strong performance in our investment portfolio, largely driven by favorable movements in the equity markets," said Co-CEOs Thomas Gayner and Richard R. Whitt.

Q1 consolidated net written premiums of $1.48B vs. $1.33B in the year-ago period; net earned premiums of $1.20B increased from $1.15B a year earlier.

Q1 net investment income of $114.2M increased from $108.0M; net investment gain of $612.2M compares with a loss of $123.0M a year ago.

Q1 consolidated segment profit of $794.8M fell from $105.0M a year ago.

U.S. GAAP combined ratio was 95% vs. 90% a year ago; with insurance combined ratio of 95% vs. 89% and reinsurance combined ratio of 99% vs. 97%.

Conference call on May 1 at 9:30 AM ET.

