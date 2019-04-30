Discounts, incentives help iPhone recovery - Apple call

On the earnings call, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) management says the decline in iPhone revenue was significantly smaller in the last weeks of the quarter and that the active install base grew in each geographic segment. Trade-in and incentive programs plus price cuts in several markets around the world helped with the growth.

Note that Samsung and Google weren't as cheery about the premium smartphone markets in their earnings reports.

Apple notes that the Y/Y performance in Greater China improved compared to the December quarter.

Services had its best quarter ever with 390M paid subscriptions, up 30M on the quarter and from 120M last year.

CEO Tim Cook says the end of the holiday quarter "appears to be the trough."

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, an Apple bull on Services, asks why the outlook includes 8% Y/Y revenue decline when Q3 is historically down 15%. The answer: easier iPhone comps, non-iPhone products should improve, China's rebound, and the late quarter strength carrying over.