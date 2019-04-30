Extra Space Storage boosts 2019 guidance range

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) nudges up the range for 2019 core FFO per share guidance to $4.76-$4.85 from its previous range of $4.73-$4.83; compares with consensus estimate of $4.81.

Q1 core FFO of $1.16 beats consensus estimate of $1.14 and increased from $1.09 a year ago.

Q1 same-store net operating income rose 4.8% Y/Y; same-store revenue increased by 4.2%.

Q1 same-store occupancy of 91.6% at March 31, 2019 vs. 91.8% at March 31, 2018.

Previously: Extra Space Storage beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 30)