Devon Energy beats Q1 estimates, lifts U.S. oil production outlook

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +1.1% after-hours as it posts better than expected Q1 earnings and raises its full-year U.S. oil production outlook.

On an unadjusted basis, DVN reported a net loss of $317M, attributable to a $670M charge related to fair value changes in the company's derivative position.

DVN says Q1 U.S. light-oil production rose 24% Y/Y to 138K bbl/day, exceeding the high end of company guidance by 8K bbl/day, including a 76% surge in Delaware Basin output to 107K boe/day.

DVN says the strong Q1 results allow it to raise the full-year growth outlook for the U.S. oil business to 17% vs. previous guidance of 15%, while maintaining its FY 2019 capital spending target of $1.8B-$2B.

The company also says Q1 lease operating expenses, its largest field-level cost, declined 10% Q/Q to $4.63/boe, below the low end of guidance.