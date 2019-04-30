Justice Dept. will review Big3 complaint over Fox RSN sale

The Justice Dept. is giving a look to a complaint from Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league about the bid process for the Fox regional sports networks being sold by Disney (NYSE:DIS), its antitrust chief confirms.

Big3 has been a potential player for the networks as other big bidders have shaken out or combined. And it believes Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has interfered with its bid in an effort to help an offer from Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), with which Charter has a financial relationship.

Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells Bloomberg Television that the DOJ is examining that.

"I've seen the reports of the allegations," Delrahim says. "Certainly when there's allegations of corruption of a bidding process and an auction, it's something that raises issues for us to look into, to see if there's actual credible evidence."

Recent reports have Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) as a leading bidder, possibly with the help of Amazon.com and maybe even Major League Baseball as it works toward a $9B all-cash bid for the non-YES RSNs.