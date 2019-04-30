Evofem -5.6% on 8.33M-share offering by PDL BioPharma

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is 5.6% lower after hours following a filing by shareholder PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to offer up to 8.333M shares.

Evofem won't receive any proceeds from that offering.

It might receive up to $10.6M in aggregate gross proceeds if a related common warrant is exercised for cash, which it would put to general purposes.

The registration is linked to a strategic purchase agreement where Evofem issued 6.67B common shares and warrants to purchase up to 1.67M shares to PDL, in return for up to $80M raised to launch its contraceptive Amphora.