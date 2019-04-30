Transocean expects more offshore projects amid crude price rebound

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) tumbled 10.8% in today's trade to its lowest close since early January after posting another substantial quarterly loss and cash flow from operations dipped to negative $51M from positive $103M a year ago.

RIG executives maintained their optimism during today's earnings conference call, saying customers are moving ahead with more offshore projects amid rebounding crude oil prices and the continued improvement in offshore economics.

President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen said its floating active rig count increased 7% in Q1, and rig utilization rose to 56% from 52% in the same period a year ago.

"The gap between supply and demand for the high-specification assets in both the harsh environment and the ultra-deepwater market is tightening," Thigpen also said. "This has already lead to a doubling of dayrates in the harsh environment markets and improvements in ultra-deepwater day rates in Brazil, West Africa and Australia."