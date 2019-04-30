Wynn keeps Encore Boston license

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will pay a $35M fine to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and be subject to independent monitoring of its policies for failing to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn.

Importantly, Wynn Resorts will retain its license and could be in a position to open the Encore Boston on time in June, notes Union Gaming's John DeCree.

As for numbers, DeCree expects Encore Boston to generate $264M of adjusted EBITA in 2020 and $295M of adjusted EBITDA in 2021. Both marks are above consensus.