Weedkiller glyphosate not a carcinogen, EPA says

The Environmental Protection Agency said today that the glyphosate chemical in many weedkillers including Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Roundup is not a carcinogen.

The announcement reaffirms the EPA's 2017 findings that said a decades-long assessment of glyphosate risks found the chemical probably was not carcinogenic to humans.

Analysts at Brazilian health agency Anvisa also determined earlier this year that the weedkiller does not cause cancer, although it recommended limits on exposure.

But in 2015, the World Health Organization's cancer arm classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

Bayer faces thousands of lawsuits from Roundup users, and two U.S. juries in the past nine months have awarded damages to plaintiffs who claimed the weedkiller caused their cancers.