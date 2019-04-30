Airbus could press advantage over Boeing in medium-haul market - WSJ

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.5% ) may not be able to take advantage of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX problem by raising production, but it would benefit from any delay in the U.S. company's mid-range jet project, writes WSJ Heard On The Street's Jon Sindreu.

Boeing's move to temporarily cut production of 737 MAX planes is not changing Airbus' production plans, CEO Guillaume Faury said after the company issued its Q1 earnings report; Sindreu says Airbus cash flows are weak, and producing more A320s is limited by the ability of suppliers to ramp up output.

So as long as Boeing does not permanently damage its reputation by failing to come clean with clients and regulators, the 737 MAX likely will not be crippled by being parked for a few months, Sindreu writes.

But Airbus could still benefit if the MAX setbacks force Boeing to delay the launch of its new NMA mid-market plane.

Boeing has said the project is on track, but the MAX's problems already have delayed the first flight of the new long-range 777X jet, and Sindreu sees risk that regulators will make certification somewhat stricter going forward.