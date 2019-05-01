Eric Schmidt to leave Alphabet board

Former Chairman and CEO Eric Schmidt is leaving Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) board, marking the end of an era for perhaps the company’s most well-known figure.

Schmidt served as the public face for the tech giant and oversaw Google's expansion from a stand-alone conduit for internet queries into a conglomerate stretching into mapping, email and software, as well as banner acquisitions of upstarts like YouTube.

He'll still retain an office at the company, where he will remain as a technical adviser.

The company also announce that former Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene is stepping down from the board and appointed Gilead CFO Robin Washington as a director.