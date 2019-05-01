Japanese markets closed for 10-day holiday

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally took up his post today following the abdication of his father, who became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries following hiis three-decade Heisei era.

Heisei saw economic stagnation after a frothy asset bubble burst in the early 1990s, but unlike the previous Showa era, during which Japan fought, lost and recovered from World War Two, Japan did not participate in military conflicts.

Japan is marking the imperial transition with an unprecedented 10-day holiday that some analysts say will give the economy at least a short-term boost.