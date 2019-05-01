May gets grilled on her Brexit strategy

Most of Europe is off today for Labour Day, but Brexit can't press the snooze button.

Theresa May is set to face questions on her strategy at three public and private meetings and reportedly wants to wrap up talks with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party on a compromise Brexit solution next week.

Channel Four also reports that she’s about to offer the opposition pretty much everything it wants to get a deal done, added to the threats of tomorrow's local elections and the EU poll later in May.

