More highs in store amid Apple earnings

Sell in May? Doesn't look like investors are buying that advice today. Dow futures are up 80 points, the Nasdaq is up 0.8% and the S&P 500 could breach the 3,000 level this session.

It's the best start to any year in nearly a decade for U.S. stocks amid a robust earnings report from Apple, ongoing bets for a dovish Fed rate decision later today and hints of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

Many see the stronger earnings performance, set against a better-than-expected reading for first quarter economic growth as an indicator U.S. equities have even more room to run.

Oil is down 0.6% at $63.52/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1284/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.5%.

