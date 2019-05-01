Dine Brands Global reaffirmed FY2019 outlook

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reports franchisee revenue rose 8.8% to $168.93M in Q1.

Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales increased 1.8%.

IHOP's comparable same-restaurant sales up 1.6%.

Gross margin rate fell 120 bps to 43.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 40.4% to $74.65M.

Restaurant count: Applebee's -92 Y/Y to 1,831; IHOP +30 to 1,813.

FY2019 Guidance: Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: +2% to +4%; IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: +2% to +4%; G&A expense: ~$165M to $170M; GAAP net income: ~$104M to $113M; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$268M to $277M; Diluted EPS: $6.15 to $6.45; Adjusted EPS: $6.90 to $7.20.

