Allergan shareholders reject call for separation of Chairman & CEO roles

Based on 85.9% of eligible shares voted, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) stockholders supported management's 11 board nominees, the appointment of its independent auditor for this year, its resolution on management compensation, the authority of directors to issue shares under certain conditions and rejected a proposal to immediately separate the Chairman and CEO jobs currently held by Brent Saunders.

Update: In a statement, activist investor Appaloosa LP, urging the separation of the Chairman & CEO roles, countered with “Allergan shareholders are clearly dissatisfied with management’s performance, business strategy and board oversight, as nearly 40% of voting shareholders want more pressing change than what the Board is offering. It is incumbent on Allergan’s Board to address these shareholder concerns with concrete actions. Appaloosa continues to believe that separating the roles of Chairman and CEO is a necessary initial step toward arresting the steady decline of what was once a great company. We look forward to Allergan detailing the tangible steps the Board intends to take in order to begin the process of restoring credibility and value for its shareholders.”