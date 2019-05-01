Margins pressured at Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is on watch after FQ2 EPS misses even the lowest estimate turned in analysts.

Comparable sales fell 0.5% during the quarter vs. -0.3% consensus. Total sales were down 3.0% as a reduced store count and F/X pressure dragged.

Gross margin fell 40 bps to 49.5% of sales as increases in the North American business of Sally Beauty Supply were offset by challenges in Europe and within Beauty Systems Group.

SG&A were up 40 bps to 38.2% of sales, driven higher by the deleveraging impact of lower sales, notwithstanding the lower absolute expense.

The company says it remains on track with its transformation plan for the remainder of the fiscal year and is maintaining its full-year financial guidance.