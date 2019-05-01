FDA rejects Nabriva's Contepo application; shares down 28% premarket

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis.

The CRL cited the need to address deficiencies at one of its contract manufacturers. No new clinical data are required and no issues with safety were raised.

The company plans to meet with the agency to discuss the matter and intends to address the issues as soon as possible.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the situation.