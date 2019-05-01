Yum Brands gains after KFC operating profit takes off

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) trades higher after posting broad-based sales growth in Q1.

Worldwide system sales were up 8% during the quarter after backing out F/X swings, led by new unit growth of 7% and 4% same-store sales growth.

KFC division: Total sales +9%, same-store sales +5%, operating profit +14%.

Taco Bell division: Total sales +7%, same-store sales +4%, operating profit +5%.

Pizza Hut division: Total sales +7%, same-store sales flat, operating profit +14%.

Sales were up 11% in China and accounted for 11% of Yum's total sales tally.

Yum's KFC operating margin improved to 41.7% of sales from 33.6% of sales a year ago off of refranchising and same-store sales growth.

YUM +0.88% premarket.

Previously: Yum! Brands EPS and revenue in-line (May 1)