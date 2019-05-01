Estee Lauder +5% after earnings smasher

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) smashes profit estimates with its FQ3 report on sales growth of 11%.

The company says the strongest growth engines were the Asia/Pacific region, the skin care category, the Estée Lauder brand, La Mer and Tom Ford Beauty brands, as well as travel retail and global online channels. Strong consumer demand is expected for EL's high-quality products and for the fiscal year it expects to grow significantly ahead of the industry and to continue building global share.

Looking ahead, Estee Lauder anticipates full-year EPS of $5.15 to $5.19 vs. $4.92 to $5.00 prior guidance and $5.06 consensus.

Shares of EL are up 4.77% premarket to $180.00.

