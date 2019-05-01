Dutch court to hear case vs. Shell brought by Nigeria widows

A Dutch court says it has jurisdiction to hear a damages suit brought against Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) by widows of activists executed by the Nigerian government in 1995.

Dutch courts do not award large punitive damages claims but the case has the potential to embarrass Shell if the company is found to bear responsibility for the deaths.

The executed men were activists protesting against Shell’s exploitation of the Niger Delta until they were arrested and hanged after a trial.

Relatives have sought to hold Shell partially responsible in foreign courts after exhausting legal possibilities in Nigeria.