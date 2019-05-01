New Residential Q1 helped by bond, loan portfolio performance

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) Q1 core earnings of $204.3M, or 53 cents per share, in-line with the consensus estimate, compares with $208.3M, or 58 cents per share, in the year ago quarter.

“Our results to start the year were bolstered by the performance of our bond and loan portfolios as well as by the realized benefits from Shellpoint’s origination capabilities," said Chairman, CEO, and President Michael Nierenberg.

Q1 net interest income of $226.0M fell from $266.0M a year ago.

Acquired mortgage servicing rights totaling ~$22B unpaid principal balance during the quarter.

Controls call rights to ~$116B of mortgage collateral, representing ~35% of the non-agency market; purchased $411M face value of non-agency RMBS.

Acquired $1.4B UPB of residential loans; completed two non-qualifying mortgage loan securitizations for a combined aggregate UPB of ~$600M.

Book value per share of $16.42

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

